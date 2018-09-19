Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Tilray stock fell as much as 16 percent in after-hours trading, following a volatile trading day for the Canadian cannabis company. Shares closed up 38 percent, its best day ever as a public company, after surging as much as 90 percent during the day. The stock was halted five times by the Nasdaq for volatility.

The company also posted a strong run on Tuesday after the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration gave the company the green light to import marijuana to the U.S. for medical research.

Red Hat stock fell more than 2 percent in after-hours trading after the Raleigh-based software company reported second-quarter earnings. The company reported earnings per share of 85 cents, higher than the 82 cents per share analysts expected. Revenue came in at $823 million, compared to the $830 million estimated by analysts. Red Hat also gave weak guidance for revenue and earnings per share in the third quarter.

Herman Miller shares jumped more than 6 percent in the extended session after the furniture company reported its first-quarter earnings numbers. The company, whose products include the Eames and Aeron chairs, reported earnings per share of 60 cents according to Reuters, missing analysts' estimates of 65 cents per share. Herman Miller beat expectations on the top line, posting $624.6 million in revenue according to Reuters, compared to the $620.7 million analysts expected.

CRISPR Therapeutics shares fell over 4 percent in the extended session after the company announced a public offering of $200 million in common stock. The Swiss company develops medicines that utilize CRISPR gene editing technology, although no products are on the market yet.