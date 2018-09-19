From California to Texas, these are the US states leading the way in solar

More than 2 gigawatts (GW) of photovoltaic solar capacity was installed in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2018, according to a recent report from Wood Mackenzie Power and Renewables and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).
While this represents a 9 percent year-on-year decrease, the U.S. is still expected to more than double its photovoltaic capacity over the next five years.
Here, Sustainable Energy looks at the top 10 U.S. states in terms of cumulative solar capacity. The figures come from the latest U.S. Solar Market Insight Report from Wood Mackenzie Power and Renewables and the SEIA. The data for states is current through the second quarter of 2018.