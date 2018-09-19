From California to Texas, these are the US states leading the way in solar

Comfortably ahead of its rivals, California remains the undisputed leader when it comes to solar power in the U.S., with almost 23 GW of installed solar.



Nearly 17 percent of California's electricity comes from solar, with the sector there employing more than 86,000 people.

The state is home to some vast solar installations, including the Topaz Solar Farm, a photovoltaic facility that has the capacity to produce 550 megawatts of electricity.