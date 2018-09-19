Politics

Trump says he believes convicted ex-campaign chief Paul Manafort 'will tell the truth' to special counsel Robert Mueller

  • President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he believes his former campaign chief Paul Manafort will tell the truth as he cooperates with special counsel Robert Mueller.
  • Trump's comment came five days after Manafort pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges brought by Mueller in federal court in Washington, D.C., and agreed to cooperate with the prosecutor in an ongoing probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential electon and possible collusion by the Trump campign.
  • Manafort is the latests in a series of people in Trump's orbit — including personal lawyer Michael Cohen, former national security advisort Michael Flynn. and former campaign aide George Papadopooulos — to have pleaded guilty to criminal charges.
A courtroom sketch showing Paul Manafort who plead guilty in court on Sept. 14, 2018.
Artist: Art Lien
A courtroom sketch showing Paul Manafort who plead guilty in court on Sept. 14, 2018.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said "I believe that" his former campaign chief Paul Manafort "will tell the truth" as he cooperates with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump's comment on the south lawn of the White House came five days after Manafort pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges brought by Mueller in federal court in Washington, D.C. As part of that plea, Manafort agree to assist the prosecutor in an ongoing probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign.

Mueller is also investigating whether Trump has obstructed justice by trying to hamper that broader inquiry.

Last Friday, as Manafort pleaded guilty, Trump's lawyer for the Mueller probe, Rudy Giuliani, issued a statement that said: "Once again an investigation concluded with a plea having nothing to do with President Trump or the Trump campaign."

"The reason: the President did nothing wrong and Paul Manafort will tell the truth," Giuliani said.

But within minutes, a "corrected" statement was issued that said the same thing, except for the line "and Paul Manafort will tell the truth."

Trump on Wednesday put that line back in to the White House's latest official view of Manafort's veracity, and its impact on the political and legal fate of the president.

"Paul Manafort was with me for a short period of time," said Trump of the veteran Republican operative, who ran Trump's presidential campaign fewer than four months.

"He did a good job and I'm very happy with the job he did," Trump told reporters.

"And I will tell you this, I believe that he will tell the truth," the president said. "If he tells the truth, no problem."

"As long as he tells the truth, it's 100 percent," said Trump, who routinely calls Mueller's investigation a witch hunt, and who has denied any wrongdoing by either his campaign or himself.

Manafort's guilty plea came on the eve of the scheduled start of jury selection in his second criminal trial on charges that related to his consulting work for a pro-Russia political patrty in Ukraine, as well as for trying to tamper with witnesses against him after he was released on bond. His work in Ukraine predated his role on the Trump campaign.

President Donald Trump replies to a question from the press while boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on September 14, 2017, as he travels to Florida.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images
President Donald Trump replies to a question from the press while boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on September 14, 2017, as he travels to Florida.