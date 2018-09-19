President Donald Trump on Wednesday said "I believe that" his former campaign chief Paul Manafort "will tell the truth" as he cooperates with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump's comment on the south lawn of the White House came five days after Manafort pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges brought by Mueller in federal court in Washington, D.C. As part of that plea, Manafort agree to assist the prosecutor in an ongoing probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign.

Mueller is also investigating whether Trump has obstructed justice by trying to hamper that broader inquiry.

Last Friday, as Manafort pleaded guilty, Trump's lawyer for the Mueller probe, Rudy Giuliani, issued a statement that said: "Once again an investigation concluded with a plea having nothing to do with President Trump or the Trump campaign."

"The reason: the President did nothing wrong and Paul Manafort will tell the truth," Giuliani said.

But within minutes, a "corrected" statement was issued that said the same thing, except for the line "and Paul Manafort will tell the truth."

Trump on Wednesday put that line back in to the White House's latest official view of Manafort's veracity, and its impact on the political and legal fate of the president.

"Paul Manafort was with me for a short period of time," said Trump of the veteran Republican operative, who ran Trump's presidential campaign fewer than four months.

"He did a good job and I'm very happy with the job he did," Trump told reporters.

"And I will tell you this, I believe that he will tell the truth," the president said. "If he tells the truth, no problem."

"As long as he tells the truth, it's 100 percent," said Trump, who routinely calls Mueller's investigation a witch hunt, and who has denied any wrongdoing by either his campaign or himself.

Manafort's guilty plea came on the eve of the scheduled start of jury selection in his second criminal trial on charges that related to his consulting work for a pro-Russia political patrty in Ukraine, as well as for trying to tamper with witnesses against him after he was released on bond. His work in Ukraine predated his role on the Trump campaign.