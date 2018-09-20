Tech

Amazon is about to unveil some new gadgets at an event in Seattle

  • Amazon is showing new hardware at an event in Seattle on Thursday.
  • CNBC previously reported the company plans to unveil new Alexa-powered devices including audio gear, an in-car gadget and a microwave oven.
  • The event may be used to introduce one or more of those products, Echo updates, or other gear.
David Limp, senior vice president of devices at Amazon.com Inc., gestures whilst speaking during the U.K. launch event for the Amazon.com Inc. Echo voice-controlled home assistant speaker in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016.
Luke MacGregor | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Amazon is hosting an event at its headquarters in Seattle on Thursday. The company is expected to announce new Alexa-powered hardware products, and CNBC will be there to see what it reveals.

CNBC reported earlier this week that Amazon is gearing up to launch at least eight new Alexa-powered gadgets by year-end, including a smart microwave, speaker amplifier, a receiver, a sub-woofer and a gadget for cars. We're expecting at least some of these products to be unveiled Thursday, though we won't know for sure until Amazon announces them, as the company has not told us ahead of time what's on tap.

Amazon announced several new Echo speakers, including models with screens, last September, so it's possible it has a refresh of those in store, too.

Amazon may also use some of the time to talk about new Alexa features, or how its smart voice assistant has expanded into products developed and sold by other companies.

The event starts at noon ET.