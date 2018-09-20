Amazon is about to unveil some new gadgets at an event in Seattle

Amazon is hosting an event at its headquarters in Seattle on Thursday. The company is expected to announce new Alexa-powered hardware products, and CNBC will be there to see what it reveals.

CNBC reported earlier this week that Amazon is gearing up to launch at least eight new Alexa-powered gadgets by year-end, including a smart microwave, speaker amplifier, a receiver, a sub-woofer and a gadget for cars. We're expecting at least some of these products to be unveiled Thursday, though we won't know for sure until Amazon announces them, as the company has not told us ahead of time what's on tap.

Amazon announced several new Echo speakers, including models with screens, last September, so it's possible it has a refresh of those in store, too.

Amazon may also use some of the time to talk about new Alexa features, or how its smart voice assistant has expanded into products developed and sold by other companies.

The event starts at noon ET.





