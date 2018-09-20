Bahrain sees 'growing interest' from Chinese tech firms 

The Kingdom of Bahrain been receiving more attention from Chinese e-commerce companies as it diversifies its economy away from oil, according to the Bahrain Economic Development Board.

There's "growing interest" from China's tech sector, said Simon Galpin, managing director of the Bahrain EDB, a public agency that helps companies set up and expand their business in the Gulf state.

"Chinese e-commerce companies recognize that the Middle East and the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council], in particular, are really good markets," he told CNBC's Martin Soong at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin on Thursday.

Like many other Middle Eastern economies, Manama is focusing on building a digital economy in an effort to reduce reliance on revenues from energy.