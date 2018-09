The National Football League continues to be one of the world's most lucrative sports leagues, according to a new report from Forbes. Despite the Dallas Cowboys' 23-year hiatus from the Super Bowl, they've made their way to the top spot in earnings, becoming the first sports team to reach a value of $5 billion.

The average NFL team is worth $2.57 billion, increasing 2 percent since last year, according to Forbes.

Here are the top 10 NFL teams, ranked by value: