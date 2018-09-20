Kavanaugh accuser reportedly says she would testify next week under certain terms

Christine Blasey Ford, who alleged Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, told the Senate Judiciary Committee she is open to testify next week if they can "ensure her safety" and offer "terms that are fair," The New York Times reported Thursday.

Ford's email to the Senate Judiciary Committee also reportedly said that testifying on Monday, as committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, had scheduled, "is not possible," adding that the "insistence that it occur then is arbitrary in any event."

Ford, 51, alleged in a letter obtained by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in late July that Kavanaugh, 53, had pinned her to a bed, covered her mouth and attempted to take her clothes off while intoxicated at a gathering in the 1980s.

Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's second Supreme Court nominee, strongly denies the allegations and has said he is willing to testify under oath in a public Senate hearing Monday.

Ford's lawyer, Debra Katz, had signaled that Ford would be willing to testify on the same date, but later said that the FBI should complete an investigation into the allegations before Ford is willing to testify.

Grassley, in a letter to Ford's lawyers sent Wednesday, said that the lawyers must either send prepared testimony and biography documents to the committee by Friday morning if Ford was to be allowed to testify at the hearing on Monday.

NBC News, citing a person involved in the confirmation process, reported that Kavanaugh was preparing for the hearing at the White House on Tuesday with coaching from senior officials including press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and White House counsel Don McGahn.

Neither the White House nor the committee majority's office immediately responded to CNBC's requests for comment. A request to Ford's lawyers to receive the letter was not immediately returned.

Katz said in the email that she would like to set up a call on Thursday to "discuss the conditions" required for Ford to testify, the Times reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.