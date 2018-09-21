A fisherman shares his best tips for buying fresh fish

Once you decide what to buy, Maltese offered advice on how to use your senses to ensure you're getting the best cut.

In addition to there being no fishy smell, the fish should look bright and crisp, and the eyes should be round and not sunken in.

Also take a look at the gills, which should be red. An old fish won't have "any blood," said Maltese. "It's going to be all drained out."

How to tell if your salmon is wild or farm-raised? Look at the white line of fat, which will be thicker on farm-raised salmon.

Wild salmon have to "swim around to eat. It doesn't get fed and stay in one spot and get fat," said Maltese.

Lastly, when in doubt, Maltese recommends buyers always read the labels. "It's actually a law" that labels must provide the location of origin, if the fish is thawed and whether or not it's farm-raised.