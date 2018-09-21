China warns US it will 'bear the consequences' for sanctions placed on its military

China has told the United States it should remove sanctions on its military or it will "bear the consequences."

On Thursday, the U.S. enforced sanctions on China's Equipment Development Department (EDD) for what Washington described as "significant transactions" with Russian arms exporter Rosoboronexport. China has purchased Russian SU-35 fighter jets and S-400 surface-to-air missiles.

The sanctions mean the EDD and its head, Li Shangfu, cannot do business with Americans and any assets currently on U.S. soil will now be frozen.

Addressing reporters at a regular press conference on Friday, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said the sanctions were unreasonable and Beijing had already lodged an official protest with the U.S.

"The U.S. actions have seriously violated the basic principles of international relations and seriously damaged the relations between the two countries and the two militaries," Geng said.

"We strongly urge the U.S. to immediately correct their mistake and withdraw their so-called sanctions, otherwise the U.S. will have to bear the consequences."