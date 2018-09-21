Construction begins on 84.7-megawatt solar facility in Spain 

Enel Green Power Espana (EGPE) has commenced construction of an 84.7-megawatt solar photovoltaic facility in Murcia, Spain.



The Totona project will be made up of 248,000 photovoltaic modules and is set to begin operations in the third quarter of 2019, EGPE said in an announcement Thursday.



The facility will be able to produce approximately 150 gigawatt hours per year, which will help to prevent the emission of roughly 105,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Investment in the facility's construction comes to roughly 59 million euros ($69.51 million).



"Our operations in Spain have allowed us to establish a significant presence in this important and competitive market, where we will continue to deploy our sustainable leadership," Antonio Cammisecra, the CEO of Enel Green Power, said in a statement.



Enel said that the construction of some parts of the Totona project would be supported by collaborative automation systems and robotics. This would help to boost accuracy and speed for on-site activities.



EGPE was awarded seven solar power projects last July after the Spanish government's third renewables auction.