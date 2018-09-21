A Duke Energy dam containing a lake in North Carolina was breached Friday, possibly causing coal ash to flow into the nearby Cape Fear River, the company said.

Floodwaters topped a dike at Sutton Lake, a 1,100-acre reservoir at the L.V. Sutton Power Station. That water caused breaches in the dam on the south end of the lake, which was flowing back into the river, a Duke Energy spokeswoman told The Associated Press.

The 200-mile Cape Fear River flows into the Atlantic at Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Sutton site in Wilmington was home to a coal-fired power plant until 2013, when Duke replaced it with a natural gas power station. Duke dismantled the coal-fired plant by 2017, but the grounds contained about 7 million tons of coal ash in waste pits at the time of its closure. The company is still excavating the ash basins.

Coal ash is a byproduct produced primarily at coal-fired power plants. It contains contaminants harmful to human health including mercury, cadmium and arsenic.

Heavy rains from Florence caused one of the coal ash landfills to partially collapse, Duke reported on Saturday. The incident likely caused coal ash to run off into a nearby cooling pond, a Duke spokesperson told the AP, but the company was not certain at the time whether the waste flowed into Cape Fear River.

Duke energy shares, which were higher before the news hit, rolled over and were down 1.2 percent Friday afternoon.

Hurricane Florence packed high wind and rain measured in feet to the Carolinas, followed by rising rivers and standing water in fields.

Florence made landfall on Sept. 13 as a Category 1 hurricane in a resort town just east of Wilmington, North Carolina's eighth-largest city. The city of more than 117,000 people has been cut off by floodwaters. At least 42 storm-related deaths have been reported in the region, according to AP.