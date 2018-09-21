Jefferies says AMD could triple its market share due to Intel's supply problem

Jefferies believes AMD shares can go higher even after the chipmaker's stock stunning rise this year.
The firm raised its price target for AMD shares to $36 from $30, predicting big market share gains for the chipmaker due to Intel's processor shortages. Jefferies also reiterated its buy rating for the shares.
"Fubon's report that Intel will undersupply the PC market between 4Q18 and 2Q19 leaves us with higher conviction that AMD will report improving revenue, pricing and margins near term, and that is positioned to take share in the high end PC MPU and server market long term," analyst Mark Lipacis said in a note to clients entitled "INTC Supply Constraints = Multi-Fold Benefits to AMD" Friday.
AMD shares are up 3.7 percent Friday.