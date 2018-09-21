Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is still weighing whether to run for president in 2020, will be heading to Beverly Hills next month for a fundraiser to support his American Possibilities PAC, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The political action committee launched last year is focused on electing Democratic candidates. The Oct. 3 fundraiser will cost $5,000 per plate and is set to take place just 34 days before the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

The Los Angeles strategic consulting firm Gonring, Spahn and Associates confirmed to CNBC it's organizing the fundraiser with Jeffrey Katzenberg. Biden's office confirmed he's headlining the event.

In a live interview on NBC's Today Show on Friday, Biden was asked he if wants to run for president.

"I desperately want to change the landscape — and there's more than one way to do it," he said.

The former vice president added: "You have a lot of talented people. But we have to stop this degradation of the system that's going on. That's why I'm campaigning all over the country. I'm campaigning for candidates because we have to build a berm out there."

Biden then went on to make several predictions about the upcoming midterms.

"We're going to win back the United States House of Representatives — I promise you," he said. "I predict we'll win back the Senate too."

