Alphabet, Facebook and Netflix are about to destroy the stock market's biggest dividend trade 

The $23 billion Technology Select SPDR Fund (XLK) is caught in the crosshairs of these stock moves. DataTrek Research co-founder Nick Colas noted that an active manager of a $20-billion-plus fund would not likely dump two of their largest holdings and reweight the top position to close to 20 percent (Apple, in this case) all on the same day, but that's what is happening as of Monday morning.

Specifically, Alphabet, with over a 10 percent weighting in XLK, will move to the new communications services sector, where it will be triple that weight. Facebook, a 5.6 percent weighting in XLK, also will close to triple its weight in Communication Services, according to CFRA data. Those moves will lead to a major decline in the dividend yield of the former telecom sector, too.

If moves of this type were to occur in an actively managed fund, shareholders "would likely flee," Colas wrote in a recent research note. But in index investing it's just the norm. And that leaves big questions for investors about both growth and value investing, sources of dividend income and sector trades.

"Understand it is a different animal come Monday," Colas wrote, and ask yourself, "Do you still want to own it?"