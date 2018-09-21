Alphabet, Facebook and Netflix are about to destroy the stock market's biggest dividend trade 

One of the stock market's biggest problems is how a handful of technology stocks continue to gobble up more of the market. Tech has grown to be roughly 26 percent of the S&P 500, a level that worries many investors. Apple, Microsoft and Amazon alone have consumed 4 percentage points of a $20-trillion-plus equity market in less than three years, according to DataTrek Research. Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet represent an S&P 500 market weighting (15.6 percent) that is greater than either the health-care or financials sector.
That's why on Monday morning the S&P 500 is taking a crack at fixing its big tech problem.