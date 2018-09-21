Politics

Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein suggested secretly recording Trump and getting cabinet to remove him from office: Report

  • Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosentein last year discussed possibly secretly recording President Donald Trump, and also talked about getting members of Trump's cabinet to invoke the Constitution to declare him unfit to remain as president, The New York Times reported Friday.
  • The Times said Rosenstein floated these ideas in the weeks after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in the spring of 2017. There is no indication that Rosenstein either secretly recorded Trump or approached Cabinet members about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump as president.
  • Rosenstein, in a statement to NBC News, said, "The New York Times's story is inaccurate and factually incorrect."
Rod Rosenstein suggested secretly taping Trump, says NYT
Rod Rosenstein suggested secretly taping Trump, says NYT   

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosentein last year discussed possibly secretly recording President Donald Trump, and also talked about getting members of Trump's cabinet to invoke the Constitution to declare him unfit to remain as president, The New York Times reported Friday.

The Times said Rosenstein floated these ideas in the weeks after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in the spring of 2017.

There is no indication that Rosenstein either secretly recorded Trump or approached Cabinet members about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump as president by declaring him unable or unwilling to discharge his duties of office.

But the Times says Rosenstein voiced his suggestions in conversations with other officials in the Justice Department or the FBI. The article cites as source several people who were "briefed either on the events themselves or on memos written by F.B.I. officials, including Andrew G. McCabe, then the acting bureau director, that documents Mr. Rosenstein's actions or comments.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appears with U.S. President Donald Trump at a roundtable on immigration and the gang MS-13 at the Morrelly Homeland Security Center in Bethpage, New York, May 23, 2018.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appears with U.S. President Donald Trump at a roundtable on immigration and the gang MS-13 at the Morrelly Homeland Security Center in Bethpage, New York, May 23, 2018.

Rosenstein, in a statement to NBC News, said, "The New York Times's story is inaccurate and factually incorrect."

"I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the Department and are advancing their own personal agenda," Rosenstein said. "But let me be clear about this: based on my personal dealings with the President, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment."

A source who was in the room at the time Rosenstein talked about wearing a wire on Trump said, "I remember this meeting and remember the wire comment. The statement was sarcastic and was never discussed with any intention of recording a conversation with the president."

McCabe's lawyer, Michael Bromwich, in a statement to NBC News said, "Andrew McCabe drafted memos to memorialize significant discussions he had with high level officials and preserved them so he would have an accurate, contemporaneous record of those discussions."

"When he was interviewed by the Special Counsel more than a year ago, he gave all of his memos -- classified and unclassified -- to the Special Counsel's office. A set of those memos remained at the FBI at the time of his departure in late January 2018. He has no knowledge of how any member of the media obtained those memos," Bromwich said.

The Department of Justice referred to that statement when contacted by NBC News and asked for comment about the The Times article.

The White House had no immediate comment when contacted by NBC News.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...