Rosenstein, in a statement to NBC News, said, "The New York Times's story is inaccurate and factually incorrect."

"I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the Department and are advancing their own personal agenda," Rosenstein said. "But let me be clear about this: based on my personal dealings with the President, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment."

A source who was in the room at the time Rosenstein talked about wearing a wire on Trump said, "I remember this meeting and remember the wire comment. The statement was sarcastic and was never discussed with any intention of recording a conversation with the president."

McCabe's lawyer, Michael Bromwich, in a statement to NBC News said, "Andrew McCabe drafted memos to memorialize significant discussions he had with high level officials and preserved them so he would have an accurate, contemporaneous record of those discussions."

"When he was interviewed by the Special Counsel more than a year ago, he gave all of his memos -- classified and unclassified -- to the Special Counsel's office. A set of those memos remained at the FBI at the time of his departure in late January 2018. He has no knowledge of how any member of the media obtained those memos," Bromwich said.

The Department of Justice referred to that statement when contacted by NBC News and asked for comment about the The Times article.

The White House had no immediate comment when contacted by NBC News.