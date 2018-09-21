Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosentein last year discussed possibly secretly recording President Donald Trump, and also talked about getting members of Trump's cabinet to invoke the Constitution to declare him unfit to remain as president, The New York Times reported Friday.
The Times said Rosenstein floated these ideas in the weeks after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in the spring of 2017.
There is no indication that Rosenstein either secretly recorded Trump or approached Cabinet members about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump as president by declaring him unable or unwilling to discharge his duties of office.
But the Times says Rosenstein voiced his suggestions in conversations with other officials in the Justice Department or the FBI. The article cites as source several people who were "briefed either on the events themselves or on memos written by F.B.I. officials, including Andrew G. McCabe, then the acting bureau director, that documents Mr. Rosenstein's actions or comments.