When this country faced a suspected Russian cyberattack – it took some big steps to stop another

It's been called the world's first cyberwar – and it started with the relocation of a Soviet War memorial in Tallinn, Estonia.

When Estonian authorities moved the statue of a Soviet soldier to a less prominent location in April 2007, the country's ethnic Russian population took to the streets to protest.

Then, within days, websites of Estonian parliament, government ministries, banks and newspapers went offline.

Although it hasn't ever been confirmed, it's widely believed Russia was behind the cyberattacks that left large parts of Estonian society at a standstill.

The incident served as a wake-up call for the tiny Baltic nation that was already a highly digitally-advanced society. Estonia decided to take big steps to create a cybersecurity strategy.