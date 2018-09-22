Twenty-First Century Fox and Comcast have entered into the third and final round of bidding in a one-day auction for Sky, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC Saturday.

According to the sources, the first two bidding rounds for Sky have been completed, with the auction entering its third and final phase. Those people could not say what the bids were, but at least one of the parties altered its bid.

Final bids are expected to be submitted around 215 pm ET, with a winner being announced shortly thereafter.

This follows an elongated bidding battle between two of America's largest media companies over the coveted overseas competitor.

CNBC reported Thursday that Comcast was expecting Fox to raise its bid for Sky to boost the eventual offer price.