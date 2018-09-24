As the Greeks and the Italians could tell the Japanese, the only way to stop that ominous debt trend is to begin running a primary budget surplus (budget balances before interest charges on public debt) of at least 3 percent of GDP. That's a sort of mission impossible for Japanese authorities whose primary budget deficit last year stood at 3.3 percent.

There, of course, is no chance that Japan can grow out of that debt trap, but steadily increasing demand and output would help to raise government revenues and narrow unsustainably large debts and deficits.

Where could that steady growth come from?

Given Japan's virtually free and abundant credit flows, one would expect that the economy's interest-sensitive components — such as household consumption and residential investments, about 60 percent of GDP — would be the main growth drivers.

But that's not the way the Japanese economy works. In spite of a continuing avalanche of virtually free money, private consumption in the first half of this year grew at an annual rate of 0.1 percent while activity in the housing sector collapsed at an annual rate of 7.1 percent.

Clearly, Abe's reference to the "national crisis" — shrinking population and a long-standing problem of declining family formation — are at the center of all that.

It is also clear that Japan's extraordinary monetary easing over the last six years had more to do with a weak yen, growing exports and cheap government financing than with classic policy prescriptions to end price deflation by stimulating domestic spending.

Exports, therefore, are the key — a starting point in a typically Japanese cyclical upswing.

Here is how that works: Exports in the 12 months to the second quarter of this year grew at an annual rate of 6 percent. Over the same period, that strengthening export demand led to a 3.5 percent increase in private sector investments as businesses moved to expand and modernize production capacities to meet rising overseas sales. That export stimulus was then diffused through the system, the GDP grew 1.5 percent, and the trade surplus contributed one-third of that economic recovery since the spring of last year.

The question now is whether Japan will be able to keep exports growing in its main overseas markets — the U.S., China and the European Union.