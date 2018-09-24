Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema holds a slight edge in her bid to flip an Arizona Senate seat in a contest with Republican Rep. Martha McSally, according to an NBC News/Marist poll released Tuesday.

In a race forecasters consider one of Democrats' two best chances to take a GOP-held seat, Sinema garners 48 percent of support from likely voters, versus 45 percent for McSally, the survey found. Seven percent of likely voters are undecided. The Democrat's edge falls within the poll's margin of error.

When Green Party candidate Angela Green is included, Sinema's edge dips to 2 percentage points among likely voters. Green gets the support of 6 percent, while another 6 percent are undecided. Nine percent responded that their preference might change on Election Day.