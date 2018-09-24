Australia market declines as tariffs between the US and China loom

Australia's market was lower in the morning of the first trading day of the week, following last Friday's record gains on Wall Street.

The ASX 200 slid by 0.17 percent in the early hours of trading action Down Under, as the heavily weighted financial sector traded down by 0.13 percent. Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell by 0.44 percent, while AMP was down by 0.78 percent.

Rare earths miner Lynas saw its stock plunging in the morning by 10.71 percent, after the company announced earlier that it was aware of media speculation surrounding a possible review of its operations in Malaysia.

The markets in Japan, South Korea and China are closed for public holidays on Monday.