Australia market declines as tariffs between the US and China loom

  • The U.S.-China trade war will be in focus Monday, with tariffs from both parties due to go into effect at 12.01 p.m. HK/SIN.
  • The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that China had called off planned trade talks with the U.S. following an escalation in tensions prompted by Washington's tariffs on Beijing.

Australia's market was lower in the morning of the first trading day of the week, following last Friday's record gains on Wall Street.

The ASX 200 slid by 0.17 percent in the early hours of trading action Down Under, as the heavily weighted financial sector traded down by 0.13 percent. Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell by 0.44 percent, while AMP was down by 0.78 percent.

Rare earths miner Lynas saw its stock plunging in the morning by 10.71 percent, after the company announced earlier that it was aware of media speculation surrounding a possible review of its operations in Malaysia.

The markets in Japan, South Korea and China are closed for public holidays on Monday.

In U.S. market action, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 saw record highs Friday. The Dow climbed 86.52 points higher to close at 26,743.50, while the S&P 500 ended largely flat at 2,929.67. The Nasdaq Composite, on the other hand, slid by 0.51 percent to close at around 7,986.96.

The U.S.-China trade war remains in focus Monday, with tariffs from both parties due to go into effect at 12.01 p.m. HK/SIN. Washington has announced 10 percent duties on $200 billion of Chinese imports, which prompted Beijing to respond with tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that China had called off planned trade talks with the U.S. in the wake of a new round of duties.

In the currency markets, the U.S. dollar currency index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 94.202 as of 8:18 a.m. HK/SIN, still off its low from last Friday.

The Japanese yen was largely flat against the dollar at 112.56, while the Australian dollar pared some of its earlier losses but remained lower at $0.7280, as of 8:20 a.m. HK/SIN.

Here's a look at the economic data ahead:

  • Singapore — Inflation data for August

