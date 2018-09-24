GE shares drop to 9-year low

General Electric shares fell to a new 9-year low on Monday, dropping to levels not seen since July 22, 2009, as concern about the a recent gas turbine failure in Texas continue to hang over the embattled industrial conglomerate.

Shares of GE fell as far as $11.80 a share in trading, breaking past its previous low this year of $11.94 a share.

The stock closed at $11.63 a share on July 22, 2009 – a few months after it hits its lowest point during the financial crisis, when it closed $6.66 a share on March 5, 2009.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.