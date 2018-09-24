The Senate Judiciary Committee contacted Michael Avenatti after the lawyer claimed to represent a client who has damaging information about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

On Sunday, the attorney — who represents porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump — claimed he represents a woman "with credible information" regarding Kavanaugh and friend Mark Judge. Mike Davis, the chief counsel for nominations for the Senate Judiciary Committee, emailed him requesting the information, according to a message Avenatti publicly shared.

Avenatti responded that he and his client would provide "additional evidence" related to explosive allegations of misconduct "in the coming days." It is unclear what evidence the lawyer has. He told Politico that he represents "multiple individuals that have knowledge" of misconduct.

Taylor Foy, a spokesman for Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, confirmed the exchange was genuine. The panel's staff "requested that Mr. Avenatti provide any evidence that he claims to have," Foy said.

A White House spokesman who oversees Kavanaugh's confirmation did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the lawyer's accusations.