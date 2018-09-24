Netflix shares rise as it appears Apple's original content won't be a serious threat to streamer

Netflix shares climbed more than 2 percent on Monday after a report said Apple is veering toward more family friendly content for its video streaming service.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple wants high-quality shows with broad appeal that do not include gratuitous sex, violence or profanity. The tech giant nixed a movie about music producer Dr. Dre's life because it featured heavy drug use and sex, according to the report.

The article also says Apple has made it clear to Hollywood producers and executives that it does not want content that could damage its brand. The company did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

This would be a different path than the one taken by other players in the video streaming field when it comes to original content. Netflix, for example, made its name as a content creator with "House of Cards," a show that prominently features sex. Amazon Prime, meanwhile, unveiled "Jack Ryan" on Aug. 31, a show about a CIA spy that heavily features violence.

Netflix shares have been on fire over the past six months, rising more than 20 percent in that time. In the past week, the stock has jumped more than 5 percent.

