Serena Williams sings 'I Touch Myself' in breast cancer awareness campaign

Tennis star Serena Williams has recorded a version of "I Touch Myself," the 1990 hit song by Australian band Divinyls, ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

A nine-second video of Williams singing the first line of the song — "I love myself, I want you to love me" — was released Sunday by campaigning organization the I Touch Myself Project, in partnership with bra-maker Berlei, among others. A longer version of the ad will appear online on September 30. The campaign will run throughout Australia and will include print, online and billboard advertising.

The I Touch Myself Project was launched in 2014 after Divinyls lead singer Chrissy Amphlett died from breast cancer. She had expressed the wish that the song would become a reminder to women to check their breasts and the current campaign will also see a snakeskin print bra sold by Berlei in her memory, with profits going to the Breast Cancer Network Australia.