Tech

Snapchat will add Amazon product search, so you can buy products directly from the app

  • Snapchat users will be able to use the app's camera to find products on Amazon.
  • The feature will first roll out to a small percentage of Snapchat users.
Evan Spiegel, CEO and co-founder of Snap Inc.
Adam Galica | CNBC
Evan Spiegel, CEO and co-founder of Snap Inc.

Snap on Monday announced a new visual search tool for the company's Snapchat app in partnership with Amazon.

The visual search will allow Snapchat users to point the app's camera at an item and quickly find it on Amazon and buy it straight from the social-messaging app, the company said in a blog post on Monday. The new feature will be first made available to a small percentage of Snapchat users, the company said.

"It's super easy to use. Simply point your Snapchat camera at a physical product or barcode, and press and hold on the camera screen to get started," Snap said.

The stock jumped about 3 percent on the news, and is now up up a little less than 1 percent on the day.

Snap's stock is down more than 35 percent since the start of 2018.

Snap expands Stories feature for partners
Snap expands Stories feature for partners   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AMZN
---
SNAP
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...