Stocks making the biggest move premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, P, SIRI, ALXN & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Comcast – The NBCUniversal and CNBC parent won the bidding for British broadcaster Sky in a weekend auction, beat 21st Century Fox with a $38.8 billion bid. Fox currently owns 39 percent of Sky, and that stake is among the assets in the process of being sold to Walt Disney.

Pandora – The streaming music service agreed to be bought by satellite radio operator Sirius XM in a $3.5 billion stock deal. The transaction values Pandora at $10.14 per share, compared to its Friday close of $9.09.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals – The drugmaker announced positive Phase 3 study results for a new treatment designed to treat a rare central nervous system disorder.

Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Continental, Southwest – These and other airline stocks may benefit after lawmakers dropped a "reasonable fee" proposal for baggage and change fees from legislation reauthorizing the FAA.

Alphabet — The CEO of Alphabet's Google unit, Sundar Pichai, denied reports of efforts to politically bias internet search results, according to an Axios report. The Wall Street Journal had reported last week that such efforts were discussed but not implemented.

PayPal – PayPal replaced the top executive at its Venmo payment service for the second time in two years. Amit Jhawar was named general manager of Venmo last month, after serving as operation chief of PayPal's Braintree business.

Barrick Gold – Barrick is buying Randgold Resources in an all-stock deal that creates the world's largest gold company with a market value of $18 billion. Barrick shareholders will own two-thirds of the combined company, with Randgold shareholders owning the rest.

Apple – Apple wants its streaming TV shows to be without sex, violence, or profanity, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Sprouts Farmers Market – Sprouts was downgraded to "market perform" from "outperform" at Wells Fargo in a valuation call. The grocery's chain's shares are up nearly 47 percent over the past 12 months.

WPP Group – The ad giant is mulling a combination of some of its advertising units like Young & Rubicam and VML, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Dell Technologies – Dell is said to be interviewing several banks about underwriting a traditional initial public offering. Both Reuters and the Wall Street Journal report that this step comes as Dell runs into resistance to its plan to buy back the tracking stock that reflects Dell's stake in software company VMWare.

Michael Kors – The luxury goods maker is near a deal to buy Versace that would value the luxury fashion company at $2 billion, according to multiple reports.

Caesars Entertainment – The casino operator was rated "sell" in new coverage at UBS, which said Caesars is facing an increasingly competitive environment and has only grown earnings through cutting marketing expenses.

Advanced Micro Devices – The chipmaker's stock was rated "outperform" in new coverage at RBC Capital. RBC's base case puts AMD's earnings about 10 percent ahead of Street consensus due to higher sales growth leading to significant margin expansion.