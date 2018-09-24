Public support for Kavanaugh had turned negative even before latest allegation of sexual misconduct

Popular support had been waning for the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh even before a bombshell allegation of sexual assault appeared late Sunday.

According to a several public opinion polls, taken before the latest allegation, public support for Kavanaugh's nomination is now lower than for any Supreme Court nominee since Robert Bork.

On Sunday, in a bombshell report from The New Yorker, one of the judge's Yale University classmates, Deborah Ramirez, said he exposed himself to her at a college party in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh called the allegation a "smear" and said that "this alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen."

Just hours earlier, the Senate Judiciary Committee had announced it had reached an agreement to hold a public hearing Thursday for Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, another accuser who said he sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teenagers.

The Judiciary Committee also contacted Stormy Daniel lawyer Michael Avenatti after he claimed on Sunday that a client of his had damaging information about Kavanaugh.

Mike Davis, the chief counsel for nominations for the Senate Judiciary Committee, emailed him requesting the information, according to a message Avenatti publicly shared.

The latest disclosures have widened the partisan divide on Kavanaugh's nomination and intensified pressure on a handful of senators from both major parties who will play a critical role in determining whether Kavanaugh is confirmed.

