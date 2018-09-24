In the 2014 midterms, Republicans ran a slew of attack ads on President Barack Obama and his signature health-care law. Democrats countered by doubling down on local issues and avoiding the referendum on Obama's policies.

Four years later, party advertising agendas have flipped.

This cycle, Democrats have put health care front and center, one year after failed GOP efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. A recent analysis from the Wesleyan Media Project showed that health care was the most common subject of televised advertisements by Democrats for both the House and the Senate.