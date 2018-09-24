Weight Watchers is renaming itself 'WW' as it shifts focus to overall health

Weight Watchers is renaming itself "WW" to reflect shift in focus from weight loss to overall health, it said Monday.

The company plans to launch a new app and a partnership with Headspace, a company that teaches meditation through its own app. WW's new tagline is "Wellness that Works."

The company is starting a new program called Wellness Wins, which rewards members for working toward healthier habits. It is also offering integration with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, and building a new online community for members.

It will also no longer sell products with artificial sweeteners, preservatives, or colors, in keeping with its new brand image.

"We are committed to always being the best weight management program on the planet, but now we're putting our decades of knowledge and expertise in behavioral science to work for an even greater mission," said Mindy Grossman, WW president and CEO. "We are becoming the world's partner in wellness. No matter what your goal is — to lose weight, eat healthier, move more, develop a positive mind-set, or all of the above — we will deliver science-based solutions that fit into people's lives."



