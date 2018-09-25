Adobe's new AI technology claims to answer questions you didn't know you had

"(People's) consumption patterns are different and we're always analyzing not just the data they look at, but we're also looking for people across their company who look like them," he added. "It goes beyond answering the questions that you ask of our system, but it also answers the questions you didn't ask."

It will automatically generate information without being told to. For example, if an airline starts its seat sale on the same day each year, the virtual analyst will compare this against data from previous sales. And when a user finds an insight, they can also "like" or "not like" it, helping the AI get smarter and provide more relevant information over time.

For Omar Akhtar, a digital marketing analyst at research company Altimeter, the creation of a virtual analyst isn't completely new, but he is impressed by the crowdsourcing element of finding insights. "It's machine-learning that's adapting to human learning and making it better, which is the best application of AI, rather than either of those two acting in isolation," he said in an email to CNBC.

"Other analytics can deliver insights for generic markers like traffic spikes, downloads, drop-off rates etc. But with (Adobe's AI) Sensei, the insights will, over time tailor themselves to the company's specific business needs, so its value will be exponential after a year of usage."

During testing of the virtual analyst, one Adobe customer discovered a competitor was stealing content from its website and passing it off as their own, information it hadn't expected to find.