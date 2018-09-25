Adobe's new AI technology claims to answer questions you didn't know you had

Adobe has released a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology that can learn to adapt itself based on how different people in a company use it.
Its "virtual analyst" was developed over three years, adding to the company's software that can identify peaks and troughs in web traffic and online orders, among other things. The difference with the new AI is that it crowdsources insights based on how other people use it, based on the idea that different users will ask different questions of the same data.
Data management is becoming increasingly important for companies as they try to deal with, and understand, vast amounts of information.
"You're only as smart or as brilliant as, sort of, the questions that you ask of your data and these alerts that you create," John Bates, director of product management for Adobe Analytics, told CNBC on the phone.