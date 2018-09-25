World's biggest baking company goes green

Grupo Bimbo, the world's biggest baking company, has committed to using 100 percent renewable electricity by the year 2025.



Headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico, Grupo Bimbo has also joined the RE100, a global initiative made up of some of the world's biggest companies, all committed to using 100 percent renewable electricity.



The RE100 is led by international non-profit The Climate Group in partnership with the CDP, previously known as the Carbon Disclosure Project. Other members of the RE100 include Facebook, Goldman Sachs, the Carlsberg Group and eBay.



In a statement Tuesday, the Climate Group said that because of its renewable electricity use, Grupo Bimbo would save 440,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year by 2019. In Mexico, 70 percent of electricity used by the firm comes from wind energy, while it also uses rooftop solar power to provide it with clean energy.



Operating in 32 countries worldwide, Grupo Bimbo's brands include Tia Rosa, Oroweat and Heiner's.



Daniel Servitje, the president and CEO of Grupo Bimbo, said that his company's commitment represented "a major step towards our purpose of building a sustainable, highly productive, and deeply humane company."



Other new members of the RE100 announced Tuesday include Decathlon, Lyft and Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India.