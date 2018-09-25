Investors have put $100 million into this travel media start-up — here's why it's so hot

"You will land on (a) page and because we're not (yet) solving the user problems well enough, you basically get presented with a 'soup' of content," he told CNBC. "Most people go, 'Oh wow, that's amazing. Culture Trip has so much content on there.' But then they kind of get lost like, 'Oh, this is all interesting stuff, but it's too much work for me to figure this out.'"

To help fix this, Shacham has reorganized the content team so that different types of people sit close together: an engineer might be next to a writer, for example.

The ultimate aim is to make Culture Trip a one-stop shop for planning and booking vacations, solving the problem of using multiple sources to research a trip, plan an itinerary and then pay for it, Fox told CNBC. The team wants to turn the travel-booking process upside down. "It's kind of crazy to me that… the whole consumer set has been conditioned by the booking engines to book their flights and their hotels before they know what they're going to do."

"It's really for anyone in the mindset — and millennials happen to be like this more as a generation — that is looking for an authentic experience and a local place," Fox said. With that in mind, Culture Trip will develop products like its Wishlist, helping people work out what they want to do on vacation ahead of booking it.

"You can put some ideas up over to the side (on the Wishlist). In one click we can build you an itinerary and in another click you can book that itinerary… and then your phone is the thing that you take on the trip. It… contains your itinerary, the maps, everything that you might need," Fox said.