How to get the most out of Apple's latest iPhone update, iOS 12

This is really cool. Siri gets a power boost in iOS 12 with Siri Shortcuts, which allows it to tap into third party apps. You can ask about upcoming trips through TripIt, for example or run a few tasks in a row, like automatically open up Maps with a route to work and your favorite morning playlist.

Here's how to get started:

Download the Shortcuts app from the App Store

Open Shortcuts.

Tap "Create Shortcut."

Choose one of the presets. I recommend starting with "Get Current Song."

Tap "Allow Access" to your music library.

Tap "OK."

Tap the blue and white icon on the top right of the app.

Name the Shortcut. I just used the generic "Get current song."

Tap "Done."

Tap "Done" again.

Now, when you say, "Siri, get current song," it will analyze the music that's playing and tell you what song it is.

Some other fun ones: Create a shortcut for heading to work that shows traffic and plays your music. Or create one that automatically takes a picture when you speak "Siri, say cheese." Or set one that automatically calls into a meeting using your conference number and code. There's a lot to dig through, so play around.

You can also set third-party app shortcuts by doing this:

Open Settings.

Tap Siri & Search.

Choose an app — like TripIt, which is an early one to support this new feature.

If it has custom shortcuts, you'll see an option called "Shortcuts." Tap it.

Tap one of them. In TripIt, for example, you can set one for "Upcoming travel plans."

Now, when you say "Siri, upcoming travel plans" it will tap into TripIt return your upcoming trip results.