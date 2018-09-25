Luxury electric car maker Lucid is building a high speed charging network for electric cars across the United States with Volkswagen, the companies said Tuesday.

According to the deal, VW subsidiary Electrify America and Lucid will build a network of 500 charging sites across 40 U.S. states by the end of 2019.

The deal gives Lucid another leg up against Tesla and signals increasing competition in the luxury electric car segment.

Lucid, which is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, plans to start producing its own upscale electric sedan in 2020.

The company recently upped the ante in the race to catch Tesla after receiving $1 billion investment from the Saudi government's Public Investment Fund. The company's chief technology officer is Peter Rawlings, who was former Tesla's chief engineer, and who worked on the team that developed the Model S sedan.