Trading Nation

'No relief in sight' for ex-Dow stock GE as it tumbles to nine-year lows, says technician

Trading Nation: GE hits nine-year lows
Trading Nation: GE hits nine-year lows   

General Electric hasn't seen these levels since Wall Street was in crisis.

Its shares tumbled more than 3 percent on Monday to fall below $12. Its latest sell-off brought it to its lowest level since July 2009 when the S&P 500, was still trying to climb out of the pit created by the financial crisis.

One technician does not see much hope for GE.

"There's no relief in sight," Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "The stock has been on our sell list for over a year and a half now and we see no reason to take it off."

GE shares have tanked 33 percent this year, adding to a 45 percent drop in 2017. Its share price has been cut in half since hitting a 52-week high last September.

"GE has been in a very clearly defined falling channel through this period over the last couple years, now more recently breaking lower once again," Wald said. "The big level I'm watching is $8.50. This is the stock's 2009 low."

The one-time Dow component has not traded at its monthly low of $8.50 since March 2009. It would need to decline another 27 percent to reach that level.

It's "really amazing to talk about that level when you consider the S&P 500 is up about 300 percent over the same period. Talk about underperformance. Stay away," warned Wald.

Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global, says the company has a lot working against it.

"There are a lot of known negatives," Sanchez said on "Trading Nation" on Monday. "In addition to unfunded pension liability, the lack of cash flow, the legacy insurance business that's just been losing money, you have now this turbine issue that's affecting their power business."

Its shares have been in free fall since late last week after the company idled several electric power units in Texas over blade issues. Since Wednesday's close, it has dropped 9 percent.

"It's challenging. I think right now it's trading at option value," said Sanchez.

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
DJIA
---
GE
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Sara Eisen

Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...