'No one can take us down,' China's state-run media claims as trade war heats up

China's state-run media outlets sounded a confident tone in Monday editorials and warned that U.S. trade pressure against the country would not only strain bilateral relations between the two nations but could negatively affect the American economy and wider global markets.

Those reactions followed the latest round of mutual tariffs targeting U.S. and Chinese goods taking effect Monday, escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

The U.S. levied tariffs of 10 percent on $200 billion of Chinese products with the rate set to increase to 25 percent by the end of the year. The Chinese government retaliated with taxes on 5,207 U.S. imports worth about $60 billion. Before Monday's penalties took effect, the U.S. and China had already applied tariffs to $50 billion of each other's goods.

In Monday editorials, Chinese state-controlled newspapers such as Global Times and China Daily's editorial pages were quick to claim that Beijing had stayed calm and fair in the face of Washington's trade pressure.

If the U.S. is using trade pressure as a negotiating tactic against Beijing, it would jeopardize both countries' economies and the effects would likely spill over to the larger global economy, an editorial published by China Daily on Monday said.

"The US' unilateral trade moves have not only damaged normal China-US trade activities, but also could stunt world economic growth," the state-controlled newspaper reported. "So if the Trump administration continues to stick to its unilateral and protectionist stance, and refuses to respect the fundamental norms of mutual respect and consultation, it would be difficult for the two sides to make substantial progress in any future trade talks."