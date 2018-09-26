Asia markets mixed following Trump's comments on trade

In market action on Wall Street overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 69.84 points to 26,492.21 while the S&P 500 ended the trading day 0.1 percent lower at 2,915.56. The Nasdaq Composite, however, saw a gain of 0.2 percent to 8,007.47 on the back of advances in Amazon and Apple shares.

On Tuesday, U.S President Donald Trump reiterated his administration's stance on trade, telling the United Nations General Assembly that his country would "no longer tolerate abuse" on that front.

Trump's statement came after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said his country was ready to move ahead on a trade deal with Mexico even if it excluded Canada, as negotiations with Ontario remained at an impasse. "We're not going to say 'no deal because of Canada.' That doesn't make any sense at all," he told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

In currency news, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 94.159 as of 8:06 a.m. HK/SIN, off yesterday's lows.

The Japanese yen traded largely flat at 112.95 against the dollar, while the Australian dollar firmed at $0.7250, as of 8:10 a.m. HK/SIN.

In oil markets, prices declined in the morning hours of Asian trade. The global benchmark Brent crude futures slid by 0.54 percent to $81.43 per barrel while U.S. crude futures fell by 0.53 percent at $71.91 per barrel.

On Tuesday, Trump told the U.N. General Assembly that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries is "ripping off the rest of the world."