Delta resumes operations after a 'technology issue' briefly halted flights

Delta Air Lines said it resumed operations after a "technology issue" briefly halted domestic departures on Tuesday evening.
The second-largest U.S. airline had issued a ground stop for U.S. flights, which prevented planes from departing. It said there had "been no disruption or safety issue with any Delta flight currently in the air."
Delta tweeted to a customer that international flights were not affected.
Here's a statement from Delta about the incident:
Delta teams have restored all IT systems after a technology issue briefly affected some systems this evening. Delta employees are now working diligently to accommodate customers whose travel plans have been affected. Booking, check-in and flight status are now available on delta.com. The Fly Delta app is also now functional. Customers should check flight information on delta.com or on the Fly Delta app for the latest operational information affecting their flights.
During the technology issue, Delta issued a mainline groundstop in the U.S. until systems could be brought back up. There was no disruption or safety impact on any Delta flights in the air.
We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.