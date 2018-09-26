Attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the early 1980s, released the results on Wednesday of a polygraph test their client took in early August, before her allegations became public.

The test was administered to gauge the truthfulness of Ford's account of the alleged attack, which she says happened when she was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17. The results, which were analyzed using three separate analytical methods, all indicated that Ford is telling the truth.

Ford and Kavanaugh are both scheduled to testify about the alleged assault before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Ford's polygraph test was administered by Jeremiah Hanafin, a certified polygraph examiner whose professional resume indicates that he spent nearly 20 years as a special agent in the FBI.

According to Hanafin's report, Ford described her account of the night she says Kavanaugh locked her in a room, pinned her down on a bed and attempted to take her clothes off at a suburban Maryland house party. She also alleged that Kavanaugh covered her mouth with his hand and that "this act was the most terrifying for her."

According to the report, Ford said that Kavanaugh and his close friend, Mark Judge were both in the room at the time of the assault, and that they were both laughing. Ford said she only escaped when Judge jumped on top of her and Kavanaugh, and they all fell to the ground. She also said the experience left her with lasting emotional trauma.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford's allegation, as well as accusations by two other women that have emerged in the past week. One woman, Deborah Ramirez, claims that Kavanaugh aggressively exposed himself to her in college. A third woman, Julie Swetnick, said Wednesday in a sworn statement that she witnessed Kavanaugh and Judge deliberately giving young women at parties alcohol and drugs in quantities designed to incapacitate them, after which, she alleged, the women were gang raped.

Ford's polygraph test is the latest document to be released by her attorneys ahead of her testimony Thursday. Earlier in the day Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee received four sworn statements from people close to Ford, who all said she had told them of the assault, prior to Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

As of Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump and the White House were steadfast in their support for Kavanaugh. But several key senators were still on the fence, including Republicans whose support Kavanaugh will need if he hopes to be confirmed.

Read the entire polygraph report below: