Kavanaugh denies latest accusation: 'This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone'

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denied new allegations of sexual misconduct against him on Wednesday.

"This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don't know who this is and this never happened," Kavanaugh said in a statement.

The allegation came in the form of a sworn statement from a woman named Julie Swetnick, who claims she witnessed Kavanaugh and his close friend Mark Judge deliberately attempt to get young women drunk at high school parties in order to gang rape them.

Swetnick's allegations were released on Wednesday by her attorney Michael Avenatti, who also represents adult film star Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against Trump.

Swetnick's statement is the third allegation of sexual misconduct to be leveled against Kavanaugh in the past two weeks. As a result of the allegations, Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court, once considered to be all but certain, was in grave doubt on Wednesday.

Kavanaugh is already scheduled to go before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday to respond to an allegation of sexual assault that was made against him by Christine Blasey Ford.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said Wednesday that the committee had received Swetnick's statement, and was reviewing it.