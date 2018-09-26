The White House on Wednesday shot back at a bombshell allegation of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, releasing a letter signed by dozens of the judge's alleged associates who say the accusations against him are "nonsense."

The letter was sent out hours after lawyer Michael Avenatti published via Twitter a sworn declaration from his client Julie Swetnick, alleging that Kavanaugh and teenage boys in the early 1980s had purposefully intoxicated girls at high school parties to make them "lose their inhibitions and their ability to say 'no'" to sex.

Kavanaugh, 53, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from two other women regarding other decades-old incidents, denied the allegation as "ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone."

The 64 signatories of the White House's letter agreed, saying in the letter, "We never witnessed any behavior that even approaches what is described in this allegation. It is reprehensible."

The letter goes even further, adding that "in the extensive amount of time we collectively spent with Brett, we do not recall having ever met someone named Julie Swetnick."

Avenatti, a fierce critic of President Donald Trump who is currently embroiled in a separate lawsuit against the president, told CNBC that "This letter is complete garbage."

"There's no showing as to how each one of these women knew Brett Kavanaugh, what their relationships were to Brett Kavanaugh," Avenatti added. "There's no basis to this."

Kavanaugh attended the elite all-boys high school Georgetown Preparatory. Swetnick, 55, graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1980, three years before Kavanaugh graduated. Both schools are located in Maryland, roughly nine miles apart.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CNBC earlier Wednesday that the White House "stands with Kavanaugh" in the wake of the new allegations against him.

Kavanaugh had already categorically denied two other allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced in mid-September. Christine Blasey Ford, 51, alleged in a letter obtained in late July by Sen. Dianne Feinstein that Kavanaugh had pinned her to a bed and tried to undress her while drunk at a party in the early 1980s.

On Sunday, Deborah Ramirez alleged in The New Yorker that Kavanaugh had exposed himself to her at a party when they were classmates at Yale University.

Kavanaugh said the accusations, both of which were revealed after the nominee had finished testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month, were a "coordinated effort to destroy my good name."

"The last-minute character assassination will not succeed," Kavanaugh added in his letter to committee leaders Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Feinstein. He vowed not to withdraw his nomination.

Read the full letter below: