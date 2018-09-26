A third woman stepped forward Wednesday to accuse Supreme Court hopeful Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.
Accuser Julie Swetnick, in a sworn declaration tweeted out by her lawyer Michael Avenatti — who is also representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump — alleged that Kavanaugh and others, while in high school, spiked the drinks of girls at parties to make it easier for them to be gang raped.
"I witnessed Brett Kavanaugh consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women during the early 1980s," Swetnick says in her statement, which she signed under penalty of perjury.