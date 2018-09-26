Politics

Read the full sworn statement from Julie Swetnick, the third woman to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct

  • Accuser Julie Swetnick, in a sworn declaration tweeted out by her lawyer Michael Avenatti, alleges that Kavanaugh and others while in high school spiked the drinks of girls at parties to make it easier for them to be gang raped.
  • "I witnessed Brett Kavanaugh consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women during the early 1980s," Swetnick says in her statement, which she signed under penalty of perjury.
  • Kavanaugh has said he categorically denies ever sexually assaulting anyone. His lawyer and the White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment on Swetnick's claims.
Assault allegations hang over Kavanaugh. Two female senators may decide his fate
A third woman stepped forward Wednesday to accuse Supreme Court hopeful Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Accuser Julie Swetnick, in a sworn declaration tweeted out by her lawyer Michael Avenatti — who is also representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump — alleged that Kavanaugh and others, while in high school, spiked the drinks of girls at parties to make it easier for them to be gang raped.

"I witnessed Brett Kavanaugh consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women during the early 1980s," Swetnick says in her statement, which she signed under penalty of perjury.

Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stephanie Clifford, also known as adult film actress Stormy Daniels, speaks to reporters as he leaves the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on September 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Avenatti claims to have information pertaining to allegations concerning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Mario Tama | Getty Images
The three-page declaration was sent to the counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is set to hear testimony from Kavanaugh and another woman, Christine Blasey Ford, as early as tomorrow. A spokesman for committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley said the committee is currently reviewing the document.

Kavanaugh has said he categorically denies ever sexually assaulting anyone.

On Wednesday, Kavanaugh responded to the latest accusations in a statement released by the White House: "This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don't know who this is and this never happened."

Download Julie Swetnick's full statement here, or read it below.

