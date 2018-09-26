The three-page declaration was sent to the counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is set to hear testimony from Kavanaugh and another woman, Christine Blasey Ford, as early as tomorrow. A spokesman for committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley said the committee is currently reviewing the document.

Kavanaugh has said he categorically denies ever sexually assaulting anyone.

On Wednesday, Kavanaugh responded to the latest accusations in a statement released by the White House: "This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don't know who this is and this never happened."

Download Julie Swetnick's full statement here, or read it below.