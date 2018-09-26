Read Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford's prepared testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee 

Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to come forward alleging that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, will tell the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday that "I am no one's pawn."

In her prepared testimony, released Wednesday night, Ford will provide new details about the incident she said took place at a high school gathering in Maryland more than three decades ago.

"I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming," Ford says in her prepared testimony. "This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life."

Kavanaugh has categorically denied Ford's allegation, although he has said he believes she may have been sexually assaulted by somebody else. Trump has called Ford's allegation "false," and said that if it were "as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed."

Two more women have come forward in recent days with allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. He has denied all of them, calling them "smears." The federal appeals court judge has committed not to withdraw his nomination.

In his testimony before the Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh will call the allegations part of a "grotesque and obvious character assassination," according to his prepared remarks.