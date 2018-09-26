Trump dodges question on Kavanaugh withdrawal: 'I won't get into that game'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday dodged a question on whether he would withdraw the nomination of his embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is facing down allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women.

"I won't get into that game," Trump told reporters at a press conference in New York City.

But Trump did repeat his assertion that the allegations were untrue, saying "these are all false to me."

Later in the conference, Trump indicated that he would be persuaded to withdraw the nomination "if I thought he was guilty of something."

Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations against him.