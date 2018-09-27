Furious Brett Kavanaugh rips accusation controversy as 'a national disgrace'

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, visibly angry, called his confirmation process a "national disgrace" on Thursday, in his opening remarks before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In a tearful statement he said he had not shared with anyone besides one of his former law clerks, Kavanaugh denied the allegations against him with more forceful terms than he has used since the accusations first surfaced this month.

"My family and my name have been totally and permanently destroyed by vicious and false additional accusations," Kavanaugh said. And the 53-year-old federal appeals court judge blasted the allegations against him as part of "a calculated and orchestrated political hit."

Three women have come forward alleging that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted them or other women decades ago. Earlier Thursday, one of those women, Christine Blasey Ford, testified to the committee that Kavanaugh had drunkenly pinned her to a bed and groped her at a high school gathering in Maryland in 1982.

Kavanaugh said he bore no ill will to Ford, or to the other women who had made allegations against him. Describing a conversation he had with his daughter Liza, in which she suggested that the family pray for one of the women who had accused him of assault, Kavanaugh choked up.

"A lot of wisdom from a 10-year-old," he said.

But he decried the confirmation process, telling senators that "you have replaced advice and consent with search and destroy."

And he re-affirmed that the allegations would not force him to withdraw his nomination.

"You may defeat me in the final vote, but you'll never get me to quit," he said. "Never."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.