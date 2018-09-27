CNBC Announces Speaker Lineup for Disruptor 50 Roadshow

Half-Day Event Featuring Disruptor 50 Companies to Be Held on October 24th in Philadelphia

One-on-One Interviews with Kevin O'Leary and Michael Rubin

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., September 27, 2018 – CNBC today announced the speaker lineup for the Disruptor 50 Roadshow event, which will take place on Wednesday, October 24th at Down Town Club in Philadelphia, beginning at 2:00pm ET.

This half-day event will bring together executives from CNBC Disruptor 50 companies, along with leading voices in business, to deliver engaging discussions on a range of issues that are top of mind for entrepreneurs and small business owners who are trying to grow their businesses, find investors, and attract and retain top talent.

The Disruptor 50 Roadshow in Philadelphia is filled with action-packed sessions from speakers including: Kevin O'Leary, Chairman, O'Shares Investments; Michael Rubin, Founder and Executive Chairman, Fanatics; Co-Owner, Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils; and Maureen Sullivan, COO, Rent the Runway.

Additional speakers include:

Jennifer Carroll , Co-Executive Chef and Partner, Spice Finch

, Co-Executive Chef and Partner, Spice Finch Donna De Carolis , Dean, Charles D. Close School of Entrepreneurship, Drexel University

, Dean, Charles D. Close School of Entrepreneurship, Drexel University David Hall , Partner, Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Revolution

, Partner, Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Revolution David Perry , President, CEO and Director, Indigo

, President, CEO and Director, Indigo Christine Raetsch, Head of People, Duolingo

Sponsors for the event include Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs and NetJets. A preliminary agenda, including the speaker lineup and session topics, can be found here.

For more information about Disruptor 50 Roadshow or to register to attend, go to: cnbc.com/D50RoadshowPhilly.

