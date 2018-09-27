Cramer's lightning round: If you're going to own an insurance stock, buy Chubb   

First American Financial Corp.: "If I'm going to own an insurer, I am always going to gravitate to Chubb. I think Chubb is better."

Ferrari NV: "I like your stock. RACE is very strong."

Paychex, Inc.: "I think Paychex's franchise is intact and it's got a good yield. I say hold on."

Verastem Inc.: "I know this company is a cancer, stem-cell spec. I am a huge believer in stem cell and a huge believer in anything that can stop cancer. It is a spec stock. You can own a little, [but] not more than that."

Halliburton Co.: "No, I'm going to have to ask you to stay away from it. The fact that it hasn't moved up much at all during this big run in oil tells me that if oil comes back down, you're really going to be in trouble."