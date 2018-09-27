Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: If you're going to own an insurance stock, buy Chubb

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

First American Financial Corp.: "If I'm going to own an insurer, I am always going to gravitate to Chubb. I think Chubb is better."

Ferrari NV: "I like your stock. RACE is very strong."

Paychex, Inc.: "I think Paychex's franchise is intact and it's got a good yield. I say hold on."

Verastem Inc.: "I know this company is a cancer, stem-cell spec. I am a huge believer in stem cell and a huge believer in anything that can stop cancer. It is a spec stock. You can own a little, [but] not more than that."

Halliburton Co.: "No, I'm going to have to ask you to stay away from it. The fact that it hasn't moved up much at all during this big run in oil tells me that if oil comes back down, you're really going to be in trouble."

Watch the full lightning round here:

Cramer's lightning round: If you're going to own an insurance stock, buy Chubb
Cramer's lightning round: If you're going to own an insurance stock, buy Chubb   

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
HAL
---
VSTM
---
PAYX
---
RACE
---
CB
---
FAF
---

Cramer's New Book

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...