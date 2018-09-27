Europe opens in the red as political turmoil shakes up sentiment

Thursday's trading session in Europe will likely be influenced by the movements seen in markets overseas — which has been leaning towards the downside — and by recent policy decisions by the U.S. central bank. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) concluded its September policy meeting on Wednesday, announcing that it was hiking its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point; a move which was foreseen by many investors.

In addition to the rise in interest rates, the Federal Reserve signaled that one more hike was expected by year-end, and three were penciled in for 2019.

In the following press conference, Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that he didn't see inflation surprising to the upside — a comment which triggered bond yields to drop. U.S. stocks closed down deep in the red, with Asian stocks following suit.

Elsewhere, tensions between the U.S. and major economies continue to be in focus for global traders. In the latest surrounding the tit-for-tat trade war with China, President Donald Trump accused China of intending to interfere with the upcoming U.S. congressional elections this November. He stated that the Asian nation didn't want the Republican Party to perform well, due to his recent war-of-words with China on trade.

Trump however did not provide any evidence towards this allegation; and this claim prompted an immediate rejection from Beijing, who said that they didn't intrude on any country's domestic matters; Reuters reported.

Sticking with trade, Trump also took aim at Canada, criticizing the U.S. neighbour for its slow pace of discussions concerning the overhaul of NAFTA. The U.S. president went onto threaten Canada with levies, and stated that he had recently vetoed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invitation for a one-on-one meeting — a claim that prompted a spokesman of Trudeau's government to state that no such meeting had been requested.

Looking closer to home, investors continue to keep abreast of the future of the European Union's relationship with the U.K., as the Brexit date draws closer. On Wednesday, the U.K.'s Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond took to Twitter to announce that he would present his autumn budget statement earlier than usual this year, on October 29, as the government gets ready for a vital Brexit summit, which is scheduled for November.