Surprise! Google is popping 'Easter eggs' into searches in honor of its 20th birthday

To celebrate its 20th birthday today, Google has buried several fun "Easter eggs" into its search results.

For a limited time, Google will make auto-correct spelling suggestions if you search for terms from 1998 that have since been replaced by more modern lingo.

If you search for "mp3 file," for example, Google will say: "It's 2018! Did you mean: stream music?" Or, if you search for "digital pet" — like the popular Tamagatchi toy from the late '90s, Google will correct you with a more modern toy and say: "It's 2018! Did you mean: fidget spinner?"

Here's what it looks like: