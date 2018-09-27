Budget director Mick Mulvaney: I think you can take Trump at his word not to shut down government

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney told CNBC on Thursday it looks like President Donald Trump won't shut down the government over the lack of border wall funding in a newly passed House spending package.

"We've decided to have that discussion after the election," Mulvaney said on "Squawk Box."

Asked if the president can be taken at his word not to close the government, Mulvaney said, "I think so."

Hours before Wednesday's House spending bill vote, Trump said, "We're going to keep the government open."

With passage now in the House and Senate, the president needs to sign the legislation before federal funding lapses at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday.

"What you saw this here is a move in the right direction," Mulvaney said. "The House and the Senate actually passed some appropriation bills ... so it sounds like they learned to govern again."

"We still got some stuff to do in the lame duck" session of Congress after the November midterm elections, he added. "There is no money for the board security yet, and that is a problem for us."

Before joining the Trump administration, Mulvaney was a congressman from South Carolina who was a member of the hard-line conservative Freedom Caucus.

Mulvaney, also acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is participating in a White House economic summit on Thursday. Deregulation and tax cuts 2.0 are on the agenda.